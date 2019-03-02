FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 638
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
In Russia, the ruble's exchange rate has been brought down by the total lack of economy in Russia. There is an oil pipe and those who sit on it. That is the whole economy. Why should the rouble be strong at that?
And they are right not to understand, those who survived the occupation of Leningrad know what money should be kept in, and it is not dollars.
More than one page has been written here about stew and ammunition
There's been more than one page about stew and ammo
but you won't remind me about the golden toilet, will you? =)
And I don't mean the stew, the gold went for food.
25 mins to no good...
At least there is a pipe, a source of fodder.
More than one page has been written here about stew and ammunition