FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1207

New comment
 
mmmoguschiy:
so who's against it - as long as it's immediate and without kickbacks and fleeces

Here's the limiters, see which ones are annoying, cut the "extra" ones down with a profit, and let these grow))))

And Idler is wise

 
Stop on EURAUD, EURCAD too, no pity, mini lots.
 
The euro is drawing something there - is it going to test the level again? ))
 
mmmoguschiy:
The euro is drawing something there - is it going to test the level again? ))
There sits Doll ...
 
sold the pound at 07384 to 07300// let's see if I counted correctly or not))
 
Evgen-ya1:
sold the pound to 07300
???
 
stranger:
???
What's wrong? I don't want to leave it overnight until 07227, unfortunately it's already nighttime// or I've calculated something wrong
 
Evgen-ya1:
What's wrong? I don't want to leave it overnight until 07227// unfortunately it's night already// or I've calculated something wrong
Where is that price on the pound?))) If euro, I have a price of 0737.
 

And the pound will have to take the bai again from the bottom, 100%

 
stranger:
There sits Doll...
what a villain.
1...120012011202120312041205120612071208120912101211121212131214...2119
New comment