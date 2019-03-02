FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1207
so who's against it - as long as it's immediate and without kickbacks and fleeces
Here's the limiters, see which ones are annoying, cut the "extra" ones down with a profit, and let these grow))))
And Idler is wise
The euro is drawing something there - is it going to test the level again? ))
sold the pound to 07300
???
What's wrong? I don't want to leave it overnight until 07227// unfortunately it's night already// or I've calculated something wrong
And the pound will have to take the bai again from the bottom, 100%
There sits Doll...