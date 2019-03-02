FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 326
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
GBPAUD will have knives...
Good afternoon!
pound and euro in my view:
long term:
,
medium term:
you can't keep up ))))
on this pair right now is classic CUPLE work
there's a sell and there's a run on the price
good set up, and the fundamentals are firs - sticks.
800 p. there was a good run.
I will say nothing about the moon, just 2 days from the event...
kick the cable dog...
on this pair right now is classic CUPLE work
there's a sale and there's a price move to the contrary
good set up, and it's based on firs - sticks
I will say nothing about the moon, just 2 days from the event ...
kick the cable dog...
Friday... it's evening...
it's okay for your guys to talk about the moon ... and whatever you want ))))
but the euras is affected )))) the euras does not go sinusoidal ))))
I know it's almost there but I am not saying)))
Gold, levels and an approximate plan:
Friday... it's evening...
your guys can talk about the moon ... and whatever you want ))))
but the euras is affected )))) the euras does not follow the sinus )))
i know it almost does)))
About four years ago... I remember a guy was praising you... and then he started to bitch about you... Turned out to be a full deposit... he lost it, of course... he cussed for a long time)))
That was a fun night... That was a good scare...))
If you want to trade, sit down and think like hedgehogs, instead of coming straight to the forum, give me the grail))))
The teacher would have given it to me, the kindest man, but there is no HIM!
Ilya, what do you mean you want to salt silver?
I do, but not out of the blue, but exactly where I want it.
And I want from 18.50-80, and that's if it's going to be salted, not because the sticks are there)))
Ilya, what do you mean you want to salt silver?
I do, but not out of the blue, but exactly where I want it.
And I want from 18.50-80, and that's if it will be sold, not because the sticks are there)))
I have a sale on gold
I don't work on silver.
Silver: