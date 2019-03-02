FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 540
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Heh=) that's how it turned out =)
The thing is, if you do not draw the future movement for the week to the pips, the kids do not understand))))
At mt5 I've got a dumb one who has already explained that the volume here is high for a downward move, the argument is because there is a trend)))
The thing is, if you do not draw the future movement for the week to the pips, the kids will not understand))))
At mt5 I have already been told by a dumbass that the volume here is high for a downward move, the argument is because there is a trend)))
The thing is, if you do not draw the future movement for the week to the pips, the kids will not understand))))
But on mt5 I've got a dumb one who says that the volume is too high for a downward move, the argument is that there is a trend)))
so why the fuck did the pound go down from this price where there was nothing?
so why the fuck did the pound go down from that price where there was nothing?
he went to check for sure there was nothing there =)
And if so, I warned about 5225 that it would have to go back there.... check out Wednesday's screenshot of mine. ( it's the money rule)
he went to see if there was anything there =)
And if so, I warned about 5225 I'd have to go back there.... Take a look at my screenshot from Wednesday.
Why would he have to go back there?
so why the hell did the pound move down from that price where there was nothing?
he went to see if there was anything there =)
And if so, I warned him about 5225, I'd have to go back there.... check out Wednesday's screenshot of mine. ( it's the money rule)
Heh=) that's how it turned out =)
Ilya, take the dog to the Master and look for the flea that bit it before it died, HE will help you, HE has experience)
how much is not a flea to you?
and why would he go back there?