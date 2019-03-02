FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1419

Kino:


Who can tell me what they are drawing the level lines on?

I don't know what they're drawing there and under what, but I can tell you one thing - when others are buying they're selling ))
 
mmmoguschiy:
I have indicated where to buy from. I do not pretend to be true ))

Half the branch is gentle so from now on I'll be nice and gentle - like with the girls.
Continuing to be disrespectful to those present? Well, well...
 

kiwi test purchases:


 

test sales of the chif:


it's most likely a classic theory-based drawing.
_new-rena:
it's most likely a classic build on theory.

On the theory of what or who, if it's not a secret ?

sketched out their template, but without levels)


Files:
TradingCentral.zip  3 kb
sketched out their template, just without the levels)


support and resistancelevels.
 
_new-rena:
support and resistance levels.

those aren't support-resistance levels. They're just bullshit.

 

Yenka is a sly girl...

I honestly don't understand what they are drawing either. The eu is up during the day. I entered on buy at 1.07138 I think we will go up to 1.074 - 075.
