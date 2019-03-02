FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 628
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
euros bought?
still selling from 1444...
still selling from 1444...
we might touch 1.15 today.
the news is being beaten, but what has changed in the world?
the buyers are going to be in for a hell of a shock by 1261 ...
The Euro is uphill, all right.
The news is being played up, but what has changed in the world?
The tin of the bystanders by 1261 ...
The euro is uphill, all right.
Is the hammer working?
I don't think it's likely until March.
I think there will be a big mountain, because the euro is doing well!? )