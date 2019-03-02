FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 628

New comment
 
Spekul:
euros bought?
still selling from 1444...
 
Lesorub:
still selling from 1444...
maybe 1.15 today
 
Lesorub:
still selling from 1444...
The euro is uphill, all right
 
Spekul:
we might touch 1.15 today.

the news is being beaten, but what has changed in the world?

the buyers are going to be in for a hell of a shock by 1261 ...

 
Alexey:
The Euro is uphill, all right.
is the perforator in good working order?
 
Lesorub:

The news is being played up, but what has changed in the world?

The tin of the bystanders by 1261 ...

i don't think it's likely until march
 
Alexey:
The euro is uphill, all right.
I think a big mountain is coming, because the euro is doing well!? )
 
Lesorub:
Is the hammer working?
Yeah, now it's spitting. perforator 300pp already.
 
Spekul:
I don't think it's likely until March.
The paths are unpredictable...
 
21april:
I think there will be a big mountain, because the euro is doing well!? )
OK, we'll tunnel it out, granite rock is coming in now
1...621622623624625626627628629630631632633634635...2119
New comment