where the limit is written, i.e. lowLimit and highLimit. Open the CME, find the eu futures card, see the limits. This is a rough corridor. You start from the bottom and work up from the top. You can start not quite from the haves and lows, the net, as Myth drew.
So far, such an idea.... But the program is not ready yet.
Today it is like this, tomorrow the high and low will move somewhere else.
Is lowLimit and highLimit a constant range ?
Today it is, tomorrow the high and the low will move elsewhere.
show me where it is?
http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/british-pound_quotes_globex_options.html
I don't understand,"kВ What' s that?
do not confuse limit (i.e. limit) and just....
Awesome...Eurochka and here the high limit showed 1.1590 )))) in the figure white .
(1.1990 + 1.1190) / 2
Wonders...
http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/british-pound_quotes_globex_options.html
I'm ahtung.
futures it is yes, for the quarter....
And if all the hai and loi limits ( months where there is volume) add up and find the average ???
on the euchre other figures:
1.1990 / 1.1190
And if all hai and low limits ( months where there is volume) add up and find the average ???
I would like to determine where the boat will sail in the end...))) where is the bigger premium on the option ??? I mean on the way now. So we are waiting for a swing up 10 farts and down we go)))).
Thanks !