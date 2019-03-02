FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 240

_new-rena:

where the limit is written, i.e. lowLimit and highLimit. Open the CME, find the eu futures card, see the limits. This is a rough corridor. You start from the bottom and work up from the top. You can start not quite from the haves and lows, the net, as Myth drew.

So far, such an idea.... But the program is not ready yet.

do not confuse limit (i.e. limit) and just....
[Deleted]  
pako:
show me where it is?

http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/british-pound_quotes_globex_options.html


[Deleted]  
pako:

I don't understand,"kВ What' s that?

Sorry, "quarterly", i.e. 3 months. within a quarter, the numbers will not change (I was up all night working on these spreadsheets...)
 
_new-rena:
do not confuse limit (i.e. limit) and just....
And if all the hai and loi limits ( months where there is volume) add up and find the average ???

Awesome...Eurochka and here the high limit showed 1.1590 )))) in the figure white .

(1.1990 + 1.1190) / 2
Wonders...
 
_new-rena:

http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/british-pound_quotes_globex_options.html


I'm ahtung.

futures it is yes, for the quarter....

[Deleted]  
Tuma, the professor has opened your eyes))))
[Deleted]  
stranger:

I'm ahtung.

futures it is yes, for the quarter....

whatever. that's not the point. don't give a shit at all.
 
from 1.1590 there will be a swing.
I would like to determine where the boat will sail in the end...))) where is the bigger premium on the option ??? I mean on the way now. So we are waiting for a swing up 10 farts and down we go)))).

Thanks !
