FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1031

New comment
 
Ishim:
he lacks leverage! and he will reverse forex!

OK, I'll write less often now, tomorrow in the countryside, dead modem, all the delights of life)

Read carefully )))) There will be no correction ))))

 
tuma88:

I have a 0.9800 spread on the Profurset .



Thanks !
I have 04385 now )))) Take started bouncing up and down, maybe that's the bottom already ? )))
 
_new-rena:
ok. the picture is now complete. i'll write soon, when the traydoor jumps out of me and the muse jumps in)

so you've got the software, what's a tradun?


[Deleted]  
Lesorub:

so you've got the software, what's a tradun?


I've got some gold like that lying around???? let me see.... I won't sleep then...
 
artikul:

OK, I'll write less often now, tomorrow in the countryside, dead modem, all the delights of life)

Read carefully )))) There will be no correction ))))

The demo's already 1.5 kopecks! That's what they're doing before you can get in...

You're right, where the girls come from ((((

 
artikul:
I have 04385 now )))) Take has started to bounce up and down, maybe it's bottom already? )))
what about the software?! - grease it with oil
 
_new-rena:
By the way, the (paid) index has recently been abandoned here on the forum without a fee, because it doesn't work. I looked it up with a ponce to help the man, but it turned out to work, so I slapped an owl on it)))

where is it?
throw me .
thanks !
 
Ishim:
What about the software!? - grease it with oil
Go draw a pattern, you film buff ))))
 
Ishim:

The demo's already got a grand and a half! That's what they do before you can get in...


Yen is really going to bring a lot of excitement...
[Deleted]  
tuma88:

Where is it?
throw it to me .
Thank you !
It's been cleaned out. I just checked. I can't find the name. Here.
1...102410251026102710281029103010311032103310341035103610371038...2119
New comment