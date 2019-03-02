FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 422
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It's just that the eu has reached the upper correction level and moved away from it, but the correction is still going on ))))
The EUR just reached the upper correction level and moved away from it, but the correction is still going on ))))
Well, the kids are waiting for 7.40 after your prayer yesterday))))
I wondered if 1.17 - 1.18 was a greasy time for the EUR.
Well, I bought a Kiwi.
and the Audi too...
Well, I bought a Kiwi.
and so is the Audi...
Just yesterday you said the Kiwi was dead.
take your word for it, it will go down, you won't catch it...
CUPLE ...
TR (4833) 4591
The eu just reached the upper correction level and moved away from it, but the correction is still going on ))))
https://www.mql5.com/i/charts/ico_charts.gif