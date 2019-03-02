FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 422

Just that the eu has reached the upper correction level and moved away from it, but the correction is still going on ))))
 
There you go, and the ppl after your prayer yesterday are waiting for 7.40)))
 
I wonder if 1.17 - 1.18 is the same as 1.17 - 1.18.
 
Well, the kids are waiting for 7.40 after your prayer yesterday))))
Then it's not clear why they're getting knocked out? )))
 
I wondered if 1.17 - 1.18 was a greasy time for the EUR.
In this correction there was one section, when it really could have gone up, but something went wrong and the correction did not turn into a trend ))))
 

Well, I bought a Kiwi.

and the Audi too...


 
Just yesterday you said the Kiwi was dead.

 
take your word for it, it will go down, you won't catch it...

CUPLE ...

TR (4833) 4591

https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/2956818/eurnzd-d1-brokercreditservice-cyprus-limited-dva-varianta-no
Yeah, I think the main move, I think, will be next week
 
What's this? A magnifying glass to look at the squares?
