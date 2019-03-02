FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 526
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
That's your mania, Sensei)))))
Draw here)
what do you want me to draw you?
eura
You see how the poor kids are salting it)))
eura
You can see how the poor kids are salting it)))
That's your mania, Sensei)))))
Draw here)
Encourage the spurs to buy the euras))))
Then i'll tell them you ditched them...
eura
You can see how the poor kids are salting it)))
well the eu, the pound and the euro pound - I will draw it tomorrow.
old one, where did Idler call me and you? =)
To the rand. He made a fortune there)
he was then stopped at the Finnish border.