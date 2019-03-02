FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1054
And no one said the market would play us
Legalised in short, Bicus probably knows what I mean.
Let's say 2 accounts of $1,000, one at 4 digits, the other at 5.
Both open one sell order of 0.1 lot. After a while the price passed 20 points on the 4-mark and 200 points on the 5-mark.
In the first case the loss was $20 and in the second case it was $20.
In the first case, the spread is 2 pips (or $2); in the second case, it is 20 pips (or $2).
In the first case a loss of 2% and in the second case a loss of 2%.
WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE in terms of trading????
this example is theoretically correct, but in practice it is not.
I may be wrong.
Nah, I'm under the table...
)))
Keep on rocking out.
The only difference will be if you go in with horse lots and catch fleas in a couple of pips.
That's what I thought. you've been in the market for a long time, but the strategy is like a baby's, and the profits are only on cognac. you'll know yourself:
(10:26:00 AM) Support: Hello! We are pleased to welcome you to our website! We are ready to answer all your questions. Go ahead and ask!
(10:27:07 AM) Valeriy: Hello, I have created two demo accounts Classic and MSN.
(10:27:11 AM) *** Lisa has joined the chat ***
(10:27:13 AM) Valeriy: it is vice versa
(10:27:54 AM) Lisa: Hello!
(10:29:46 AM) Valeriy: clarify a question?
(10:31:22 AM) Lisa: Please, pay attention to the fact, that spreads table shows average values which can depend on different market situation
(10:31:36 AM) Lisa: Please, specify your account numbers
(10:31:55 AM) Valeriy: the market situation at one and the same time for different accounts is the same
(10:34:28 AM) Valeriy: it is very difficult to find the number in the cabinet
(10:35:35 AM) Lisa: Thank you for your comment, we will certainly take it into account.
(10:38:22 AM) Lisa: About the situation with accounts, we have clarified this question and want to pay your attention to the fact that spread on ECN is shown in fractional points, while on Classic - in standard points. On ECN the spread is smaller, as stated in the trading conditions
(10:39:46 AM) Valeriy: what is the difference between fractional and standard?
(10:43:28 AM) Lisa: The difference is in the number of decimal places. For Classic account 4 decimal places, for ECN - 5 decimal places.
only the spread shrinks and shrinks not in our favour))))
Also, the spread is reduced for what they do, to reduce the payouts, on ref-back, less spread, less ref-back. If the percentage reaches a certain level, spread is reduced and payouts become less.