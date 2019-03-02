FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1403
you don't have to look at it much. I've been reading up on the method... it's a wave overlay. I looked at the stats. 40-50% overlap. So....
it doesn't really work here.
I read about the caterpillar (SSA) - it's not even close to the truth of forecasting....
it seems to me that the forex price does not "make noise", as commonly thought, and these forecasting methods take the way of noise elimination, but the price probes and searches for the most suitable (profitable) option.... dac that's a very different algorithm and it's there. i think the algorithm is very similar to PCB trace algorithm, like how water makes its way through...
1.5kg of melted cheese in my head is vibrating out of tune and I can't concentrate. Definitely down to 1.069, if it breaks it will go to 1.065, it's still early to the upside.
And not everyone can look forward to tomorrow. Or rather, not only everybody can look, very few people can do it (c)
Bought a euro? ))) Sleep well ))))
I wonder in what quantities and how often did Klitschko take it?
maybe in the short term...
but the sales: don't go to the moon...
and on the pound it's the other way round: buy day!
Shopping time is indicated by the green vertical )))) The true selling time is 7am (yellow vertical) )))
Exactly to the point...
Already all in the bidding....
What about the charging? )