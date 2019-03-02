FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 197

[Deleted]  

It's a bummer to go there, the forum is being shut down tomorrow. For the sake of plausibility I'll write there now... yada yada)))

Teacher stubbornly sends euros for 15)))
[Deleted]  
[Deleted]  
So that's where the dog is buried ...
[Deleted]  
Any thoughts on which of the Asians to keep overnight, with a 10-15 pips stop?, too lazy to think now)
 
Kino:
I have an idea which of the Asians to leave for the night, with a stopper 10-15 pips?)

Kiva left in the boo)))

I've come up with a new ts. We watch Ilya's trades and open a reverse trade with 5-10 times more TP than he had. This is the wildest))))

The profit factor is off the scale))))

[Deleted]  
Kino:
But I learned how to program and think with my head by reading ...
right=)but it's more common sense. you just have to learn to understand what's being said here=) and there too=)
 
Myth63:
Right=)but it's more common sense. you just have to learn to understand what's being said here=) and there too=)
What common sense can there be without the Master ... mourning... waiting...
 
Myth63:
Right=) but it makes more sense. you just have to learn to understand what's being said here=) and there too=)
Mashka is not honoured at all )))
[Deleted]  
artikul:
Mashka is not honoured at all )))
I repent =) forgive me... I stand corrected =)
