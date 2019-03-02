FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 322
http://upyachka.ru/12/
)))) reminds me of when I used to send him half a page of bowing emoticons...
He loved it... He was happy then.... And he let me call him 'Teacher'...
...a little embarrassed... )))
It's simple )))) A lot of people left him... Disillusioned... and in fact, just didn't understand him...
Not understanding his true greatness... The greatness of His thought, etc...
And only we... as the most faithful adherents... Keep Him faithful)))
Now let's take on the old Myth)))
Here are the changes in the number of contracts on strikes since the start of the contract, from the 9th
So what are we going up on that pound?
There is some money to be thrown, and then we go to it.)
Here, if it is thrown, you can see it:
So you look in my profile, I attached a picture there that showed when you need money will appear you do not worry =)
I don't look there, I'm used to it being empty))))
A money will appear then and will seriously shop).
Ilya, the pound has a chance to go to 5120.
Is that so?
Have you thrown anything now?
like they say, not yet, not yet =) I'm not too worried about it either.
I do it when I see something and not just from the spit.)
out of the blue...
Everything is reversing here: pound, audi, kiva, eura is also making the last splash...
yen 120.75 limit
moon 1.24187 sell.
euroland limit 132.24
out of the blue...
everything is reversing here: pound, audi, kiva, eura also making the last splash...
that's questionable at the moment.
Ouchy)
Why did it suddenly become a pivot)))))