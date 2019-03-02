FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1213
I'd like to hear it.
I sit in the countryside, I don't do anything. I'm not a government agency.)
Are you giving advice to a bank that is in the countryside? ))
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
FOREX - Trends, Forecasts and Consequences 2015
iIDLERr, 2015.03.26 07:07
can't see what to open.... The bank gives me money for my opinion. i hang out there once a month, i see the staff. the staff with a smart face talk about options. in my opinion, it is useless. but you can walk around with a smart face, you can get a salary and be a stockbroker. it is prestigious.
Strange got lucky, he raised money, the next time he will miss. he is a smart boy, he will understand and throw it away. i have been listening to him for a long time. i traded with my grandfather and with the pilots....
The new plushies. Convenient. )
Research results that prove that the 'option bullshit' doesn't work.
The new plushies. Convenient. )
well, how? i read... every month they turn over and over again. i can't scan them. the value is zero, well, in our village.... it's either a latrine or a fireplace.
Be more specific. So you just saw what they were doing, but you did not see what and how they analysed and based on what they made their decision?
If so, you cannot say that the methods they use are the same as the ones we use. And so the results may be completely different.
If you don't even know what they are analysing and how they are analysing it, and you don't know what we are analysing, how can you say anything? )))
It's a handy doughnut. Would you like to learn to understand it? For example in EUR in similar picture there is evident advantage in the direction of points. What does this mean? That more people want to sell?
You can only learn something through your own observations and guided by the analysis of statistics you have personally collected.
You would agree that it is no fun at all if it were that simple. You have to calculate, think, work, make an effort. And finally get great pleasure from the work done and the results obtained. )))
We are not chicks who have to chew everything up and spit it in our mouths. It's disgusting. )))
Flap your wings, fly, peck, chew yourself. )))
Wouldn't believe it, it's sold out.
there you have it, grandma, and putts and stakes and time...