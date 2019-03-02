FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 379

stranger:
I'm hungry, too, aren't I?)
Not only can you eat, but you can drink until Wednesday night =)
 
As of today, the pound has met its target, sold out.
 
stranger:
As of today, the pound has met its target, sold out.
Why here? Why not at 1.5250-60?
 
Bicus:
Why here? Why not at 1.5250-60?
Because that's what the heel of the left hind leg decided)))
 
stranger:
Because that's what the heel of the left hind leg decided)))
at 1.519 there's a sell put on it...doesn't seem to get there...is the heel itchy there?)
 

who wants it, take it ;))

no francs, another two months ((

That's it, I've closed this month, that's enough ...


 
Kino:

That's it, I've closed this month, that's enough ...


Sensei's tug is finished(((.
pako:

They'll come back, they'll need a place to sit, a path to tread.

I'm not worried =) it's not the main signal.

But i liked the idea itself, i'm making a turkey for it now =) and then i'll have to come up with another one.

So she's going to start rocking and applying.

 
Myth63:

I'm not worried =) it's not the main signal of the account.

But I liked the idea in itself, now I am making an indicator for it =) and then I will have to come up with another one. and then I will look for a closer contact of one or another indicator.

i'm not worried about it =) it's not the main account signal.

The kids are hiding, they should have bought one))))
