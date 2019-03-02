FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 379
I'm hungry, too, aren't I?)
As of today, the pound has met its target, sold out.
Why here? Why not at 1.5250-60?
Because that's what the heel of the left hind leg decided)))
who wants it, take it ;))
no francs, another two months ((
That's it, I've closed this month, that's enough ...
They'll come back, they'll need a place to sit, a path to tread.
I'm not worried =) it's not the main signal.
But i liked the idea itself, i'm making a turkey for it now =) and then i'll have to come up with another one.
So she's going to start rocking and applying.
i'm not worried about it =) it's not the main account signal.