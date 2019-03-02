FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1087
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Or Flitzy.
Profit is a matter of luck )))
1. open a position
2. Place a stop
3. Work, work, work ...
That's for sure. It's better not to go around the market in a flat)
Or Doll :-D
Flat is an outdated concept ))))
I remember, but it's hard to find that greatest and newest concept for a fora, when the clever mum becomes a fool), because the average price runs above/below the real one, as if the car is shaking on a gravel road
It's also a good time to think about throwing the automatic flushes down the furnace.
I remember, it's just hard to find that greatest and newest concept for a handicap, when a clever mum becomes a fool), because the average price runs above/below zero, as if the car is shaking on a gravel road
It's also a good time to think about throwing the automatic drains out of business.
You cannot find and formalise something that does not exist in nature )))) Flatulence does not exist in nature, price moves one way or another only )))) Discard this false doctrine, wipe your glasses and the world will be a brighter place ))))
The youngsters love to go against the wind))
You cannot find and formalise something that does not exist in nature )))) Flatulence does not exist in nature, the price moves one way or another only ))))
I don't trade in the flat. I'm only interested in the momentum.)