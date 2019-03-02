FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1405
about Yen yesterday they were talking about...
and Evra sells for the day and is empty so far in the glass on top:
Hey, mmm, here's the first one in a month...
let's see how much patience the moderators have...
Kill them all and then God will sort them out.) You're not a god, you're not a king, you're a member of this forum like me. You're not a god and not a king, you're just another forum member like me, so behave yourself and don't give your opinion to anyone else, keep it to yourself.
By the way your prediction about the Aude came true yesterday - well done - take a gingerbread man off the shelf - you deserve it
EUR - no script, expecting a sell. (buy position - by time to the Professor )
Come on, goodbye...
Will be falling until 1pm )))
and the target is hovering at 0620:
Looks like ... if it doesn't break 1.077)
Dollar index?
No )))) )))))