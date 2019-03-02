FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 412

New comment
 
Myth63:

what's the story? =) how is it? =) never used it.

always made an honest living =)

And you can sometimes get a lot more out of a swap than you can out of a bad trade.
[Deleted]  
Alexey:
And you can sometimes get a lot more from a swap than from a bad trade.
There's no such thing there, it's kind of different. from the swap is all there=)
 
Myth63:
There's no such thing, it's kind of different. from the spread and that's it=)
Every broker, too, has different conditions, for non-waiver accounts they take from the spread.
 
Alexey:
Every broker, too, has different conditions, for non-waiver accounts they charge from the spread.
For non-savings accounts there is a commission, you pay once when you open a trade and that's it.
 
Ishim:
17 - 17.50 correction )))) (on my delusional forecasts on H4 the bottom went down to 1.04 - then correction again)
My system is simpler )))) If the program has calculated the level, the price will be there ))))
 
artikul:
My system is simpler )))) If the software has calculated the level, the price will be there ))))
Don't cross Teach!!!!!
 
stranger:
For non-swap accounts there is a commission, you pay once when you open a trade and that's it.
I don't know, there is no commission, otherwise it would probably show up in the terminal.
 
artikul:
My system is simpler )))) If the software has calculated the level, the price will be there ))))
It will be, but what time does it say when the price will be there?
 
Alexey:
I don't know, there is no commission, otherwise it would probably show up in the terminal.
You can open such an account, if not provided by the brokerage company, by agreement with them. A non-swap account with a commission and a fixed spread is a tractor driver's dream)
 
stranger:
Such an account, if not provided by the brokerage company, can be opened by agreement with them. A non-swap account with a commission and a fixed spread is a tractor driver's dream.)
What is a white magician's dream then?
1...405406407408409410411412413414415416417418419...2119
New comment