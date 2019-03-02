FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 524
Has anyone estimated how much of the pound is down?
posted everything yesterday....
That's right, because it's about to be taken out))
What about the pound?))
Buy at 1.5180
yesterday painted the whole thing....
That's on that passengerless ride and entered, two times though, hurried to boo the first one)
So why did you sell it?)
yesterday i wrote it all down....
1.5180
jumped?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page515#edit_form
Why are your duckbills so stupid?)
I reckon it's Friday night and it's not worth opening any new trades.