FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 604

New comment
[Deleted]  
Spekul:
Yes, we can see that from 1.1270
1,240 would be good to go...
[Deleted]  
azfaraon:
Good afternoon ... Kindly take a look at AUD/CAD ... I am interested in your opinions
sideways
 
Spekul:
Yeah, you can see that from 1.1270

They can't see, they catch fleas strictly "on trend")

And the brother is strong)))

 
Myth63:
a 1240 would be good to go...
we'll see, I've got 1270 another limit
 
stranger:

They can't see, they catch fleas strictly "on trend")

And the brother is strong)))

Yeah, he got rich yesterday, good for him.
 
stranger:
Bought euro at 1315, watch. Pound is 5012 and 5213.

Beard, you're not making any sense. I thought you said the other day you weren't trading anything else but the pound, you even showed a screenshot of it.....

And then... Bought the euro.

)))

[Deleted]  
Myth63:
sideways
I bought it . You say sideways ...first rise to 0.9840 . I see a new high of 1.0100
 
Bicus:

Beard, you're not making any sense. I thought you said the other day you weren't trading anything else but the pound, you even showed a screenshot of it.....

And then... Bought the euro.

)))

So I thought about it and bought it because it's cheap.
 
The pound set to continue gaining today.
 

I'll catch some fleas.

1...597598599600601602603604605606607608609610611...2119
New comment