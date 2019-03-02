FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 70

Myth63:

and also, the next subbuy is in the 5080-5110 zone

I am inclined to go to this zone with a bounce of say 3-5 figures to start with

and maybe this whisker will make it to 1.50

Some people here have doubts

Spekul:

I'll put it simply =) if anything 4965 will be the next buy
 
Spekul:

I have no doubts that this week or next week there will be a bear-body take-off))))
Update

dataV2.ex4  76 kb
 
pako:

Update

That's on the calls above 22 yesterday and was pouring in.
 
stranger:
If there is a signal ))))
 
artikul:
If there is a signal ))))

If you have time to spot it)))

Wise old Idler said we're yelling here(

 
stranger:
It's not hard to spot the signal )))) If it is there, it is too strong and difficult to remove)))) But you have to wait till 4987 - if the program has drawn the level, the price will reach it, otherwise the energy imbalance will occur))) There is no way the Doll can go for it ))))
 
And actually I'm looking at the pound purely out of altruistic motivation )))) It's my goodwill gesture to those present )))
 
artikul:
And actually I'm looking at the pound purely out of altruistic motivation )))) It's my goodwill gesture to those present )))
So am I on the euro)
