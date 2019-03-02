FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 70
and also, the next subbuy is in the 5080-5110 zone
I am inclined to go to this zone with a bounce of say 3-5 figures to start with
and maybe this whisker will make it to 1.50
Some people here have doubts
Update
I have no doubt that this week or next there will be a bear-body take out))))
If there is a signal ))))
If you have time to spot it)))
Wise old Idler said we're yelling here(
And actually I'm looking at the pound purely out of altruistic motivation )))) It's my goodwill gesture to those present )))