Ilya, have you got the redhead?
...washed out of the basket...
They realised something was wrong.)
funny, how many people didn't see that coming, oooo....
What's there to see, overnight from 0.3 lots $79.86 swaps.
Stops are just a tool to limit losses )))) As any other tool, it is a neutral thing))) Stops are not bad or good, but just right for the occasion and the situation)))) If someone does not need a tool, why use it? )))
There is an option that we can go to 123 on the baksoyen, and from there we can go to 110
Buy limit at 117.40, we have to see if it goes through.
washed out of the basket...
like always... They draw enough targets to last a lifetime, and then they run for the hills at the first setback.
No, it's a different situation...
The TR 1111 minimum on it
isn't it?
