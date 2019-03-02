FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 754
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I didn't understand this move at all, nothing happened on anything)
I won't say that.
I didn't understand this move at all, nothing happened on anything)
This is bad ....
Also. Need to do some more digging. )
Nah, the level was 5329, but dropped without volume and left, sort of a commitment of some sort.))
I'm dumb though. ) There was a lot on the March one:
What do I need?) I have to look at every little niggle.)
I'm dumb though. ) There were so many on the March one:
All over the average.
I understand ... It's just that suddenly a 200-point kink may appear... You know (I understand that everyone defines an entry point for himself)... But there are people like you who people are ready to look up to and listen to...
I understand ... It's just that suddenly a 200-point drop may appear... You know (I understand that everyone defines an entry point for himself).But there are people like you who people are ready to look up to and listen to...