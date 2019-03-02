FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 754

stranger:

I didn't understand this move at all, nothing happened on anything)

This is bad ....
 
yurchenko:
I won't say that.
Then there's no point in predicting either, as you can just guess at random. It's no fun that way.
 
stranger:

It's the same. Need to do some more digging. )
 
azfaraon:
What do I need?) I have to look at each and every little bit of it.)
 
tol64:
Nah, the level was 5329, but they dropped without volume and left, like they were doing some kind of duty)))
 
stranger:
I'm dumb though. ) There was a lot on the March one:


stranger:
What do I need?) I have to look at every little niggle.)
I understand ... It's just that suddenly a 200-point bargain may appear ... You know (I understand that everyone defines an entry point for himself). But there are people like you who people are ready to look up to and listen to ...
 
tol64:

I'm dumb though. ) There were so many on the March one:


All over the average.

 
azfaraon:
You don't have to listen to me, you have to define the size of your goals and your entry points.
 
azfaraon:
You have to use your head!
