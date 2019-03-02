FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1341

New comment
 
Ishim:
you have everything yesterday and the day before - online entrances are interesting and the dumb stuff is not (he explains yesterday's movement - or you have an intellectual rest and warm-up here - between the beds )
Is hoo-hoo not hoo-hoo?
 
Alexey:
Why's that?
Strange doesn't trade because he's already lost, but you trade )))) (all good)
 
Alexey:
Why is that?
Because we're all clowns and only HE trades. Remember this, or better yet, write it down for yourself)))
 
stranger:
Is hoo-hoo not hoo-hoo?
well that's the babka with the beard - he's explaining yesterday's candle. (go to the DC to teach 0.5 jobs, you twit.)
 
I am amazed at you is this a struggle for immature minds?
 
Alexey:
I am amazed you this is a struggle for immature minds?
This is the Teacher's stupidity and HIS ego)))) I told you, HE decided to help Yurchenko in March, opened him the secret of his trade, the history there, any bestseller smokes, somewhere from page 1110 you can read pages 30, today, as HE reminded about the fall in the pound, 250 pips which I really missed, went to re-read. Laughed my ass off)))))))))))))
[Deleted]  
Alexey:
I wonder if this is a struggle for immature minds.
Wait, this is just the beginning. if it goes on as usual, tie yourself to a chair so you don't fall down)))
 
Alexey:
I got it, the orders opened, now down or up it doesn't matter
It didn't open all the way, I had to pipsqueak.
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
Strange doesn't trade because he's already lost, but you trade )))) (all good)
I'm saving up my investments. I'll watch a little bit more and trust 99.99% -....
 

You can start reading from here until the evening of March 18th, hilarious))))

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page1110

FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015
  • www.mql5.com
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015. - Страница 1110 - Категория: общее обсуждение
1...133413351336133713381339134013411342134313441345134613471348...2119
New comment