FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 982
It's like Ilya says - "those who understand more ... etc.", but who's stopping you? You can take a book and a calculator and go ahead, but it is not like looking at sticks on a chart, you have to think there. Ask them what the volume and what is open interest, where they come from and what determines them, they do not know the difference, but they may argue that it does not work)))
yeah, we really kicked the pound to 1.57...
Did you sell the yen?
Same situation as the pound's reversal
what are the whippersnappers saying about it?
I made a profit on the pound, how about you? No shit.
and fuck these stupid questions.
don't generalize =) about us =) and the yen... the yen =) 100 up 100 down, go figure =)
the situation is tough right now =) the central bank (euro, yen, and franc) is working and it makes no sense to take risks.
as the market does not manage the price, I will sit on the fence.)
but short-term moves can be caught.
i got the kiva and audea for a couple of days, an hour ago, be-be-be-)))) (while the euro is banging my brains out) (+1 bot - on indices, in the piggy bank)
by the way, ticks are the spawn of hell))))
and just got the euron)
i'm having a little fun too =)
usdjpy. if we get a hold below the low of this candle, there is an option for a medium-term correction.
But I will put a stopper =)
The price of the pair has been rising for a while now, but the sun is slowing down.
TP 117.28
no coloput...
USDJPY - Forecast:
1.2046 - CG