FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1081

Lesorub:

what's the deal? charge an entry here with a stop and a payoff

then you'll have a deal...

You charge with a stop and you don't care about my entries.

It does not take a lot of brains to show dumb deals, but to say something on the matter, so everyone gets in the bushes. I could tell you right now where to buy the pound on Monday, where to close it and where to sell it later.) Here they are for you to look at)))

 
stranger:

so why do i need a breakdown of the next day?

do i have to read essays?

there is a market entry - here is the skip...

or else it's kama again in the morning koloputa...

 
Lesorub:

no problem, i won't.

Look at your stupid entrances.

 
stranger:

we'll watch, we'll discuss...

Anything's better than reading about nothing

 
Lesorub:

So your stupid deals are about nothing, have fun.
 
Not to have fun, but to discuss

So that there's something to talk about...

 
Lesorub:

Vaska sold and I bought, but we both don't know why....

I'm sick of reading these "discussions" around here.

 
the koluput branch will fix it...
As long as the Bx index does not go backwards (start to fall), we can safely salt the euro and the pound. There is no other way around it.

 
My children, have you forgotten about the existence of the FA? Draghi hasn't even printed any paper yet. and the pindos seem to want to trade in treasure. so Europe is playing currency games with asia. and that's a tough sell.
