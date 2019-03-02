FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1081
what's the deal? charge an entry here with a stop and a payoff
then you'll have a deal...
You charge with a stop and you don't care about my entries.
It does not take a lot of brains to show dumb deals, but to say something on the matter, so everyone gets in the bushes. I could tell you right now where to buy the pound on Monday, where to close it and where to sell it later.) Here they are for you to look at)))
so why do i need a breakdown of the next day?
do i have to read essays?
there is a market entry - here is the skip...
or else it's kama again in the morning koloputa...
no problem, i won't.
Look at your stupid entrances.
we'll watch, we'll discuss...
Anything's better than reading about nothing
So your stupid deals are just about nothing, have fun.
Not to have fun, but to discuss
So that there's something to talk about...
Vaska sold and I bought, but we both don't know why....
I'm sick of reading these "discussions" around here.
As long as the Bx index does not go backwards (start to fall), we can safely salt the euro and the pound. There is no other way around it.