And how do you go about getting that "closer to the spread"? Are there tools to determine the approximate bottom once a month or a week with an accuracy of +-100-150pp?
If the green levels start to hold and the price pulls towards the red, then ...)))))))))))
And if it also climbs the yellow one
It is very, very)))
it was shown last night that it will be like this)))
By the way, the downloader is ready. SQL server needs 2012...
do you need a downloader?
Why? It's not hard for me to look at the page three times a day.)
and in red, on puts or calls?
Pound, last night:
It's clear where they're going....
Yellow, I take it, counts differently from reds and greens. Is that the middle one from something?
Well yes, from them.
are the reds calls or puts?
call