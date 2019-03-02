FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1259

New comment
 
Lesorub:

Maybe it's a little early...


it's not going any higher ))))
 
iIDLERr:
The kiwi is a special kind of money. They don't load anyone there. Good luck to them.
We used to send kiwi money to the sky, but it's on its way down.
 
Ishim:
all right, it's not going any higher ))))
but so far it's going).
 
zfs:
Maybe).
justify...
 
Lesorub:
justify...
If you have already entered, what to do now). You have to think where you fix the loss). And what I think is not so important. And to avoid any doubts, one must not post poses).
 
zfs:
If you are already in, what do you do now). You have to think where you fix the loss). And what I think is not so important. And to avoid any doubts one should not post poses).
A healer is a good profession...
 
Lesorub:
A healer is a good profession...
Guru... as one famous analyst said).
 

Well thank God!!! Gura is with us...


 

Slowly going down

 

So I'll put my feet up and go to bed...

1...125212531254125512561257125812591260126112621263126412651266...2119
New comment