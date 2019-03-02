FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 520

New comment
 
Myth63:
on a pamm=)
wait a minute. it's embarrassing to show it off.
[Deleted]  
8 minutes to the minute Ixigriqi knows where we'll fly =)
 
Myth63:
8 minutes to the minute iksigrikii he knows where we'll fly =)

Why are you telling them horror stories?)))

Even Master didn't make fun of them like that))))

[Deleted]  

and uuuuuuuuh............

 
Myth63:

and uuuuuuuuh............

So they'll raise it up so there's less reasoning))))
 
Myth63:
8 minutes to the minute Ixigriqi knows where we'll fly =)
And so we flew :)
[Deleted]  
Urain:
And so we flew :)

have already landed =)

 
Myth63:

already landed =)

Landed all right, 1,000 pp done.
 
Myth63:

already landed =)

There's nothing to talk about, it twitched as usual and moved on. I do not even open the calendar, all this news does not affect anything.

Read what they write so it's terrible)))) One euro makes 1000 ppts in a day, the other made it in five minutes))))

[Deleted]  
stranger:

There is nothing to talk about, it just twitches as usual and moves on. I don't even open the calendar, all this news has no effect on anything.

Read what they write it's terrible)))) One euro makes 1000 ppts in a day, the other made it in five minutes))))

1000pts is on five digits =)
1...513514515516517518519520521522523524525526527...2119
New comment