FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 520
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
on a pamm=)
8 minutes to the minute iksigrikii he knows where we'll fly =)
Why are you telling them horror stories?)))
Even Master didn't make fun of them like that))))
and uuuuuuuuh............
and uuuuuuuuh............
8 minutes to the minute Ixigriqi knows where we'll fly =)
And so we flew :)
have already landed =)
already landed =)
already landed =)
There's nothing to talk about, it twitched as usual and moved on. I do not even open the calendar, all this news does not affect anything.
Read what they write so it's terrible)))) One euro makes 1000 ppts in a day, the other made it in five minutes))))
There is nothing to talk about, it just twitches as usual and moves on. I don't even open the calendar, all this news has no effect on anything.
Read what they write it's terrible)))) One euro makes 1000 ppts in a day, the other made it in five minutes))))