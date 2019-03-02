FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 142

New comment
 
_new-rena:
last week's talk was that the closer you get to your goal, the bigger the bonus.
Yep, that's what I was talking about)
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Yep, that's what I was talking about.)
yeah, and pako was laughing)))) he couldn't understand that he was referring to a cumulative premium on the futures.
 
_new-rena:
Yeah, and pako was laughing)))) he couldn't understand that the bonus was cumulative.
Cumulative what? The closer the price is to the execution level, the higher the premium. And why was Paco laughing, maybe he was crying)))
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Cumulative what? The closer the price is to the execution level, the higher the premium, what does the aggregate have to do with it? And why was Paco laughing, maybe he was crying)))
not for the options, for the futures as a whole, if you suck up the number, wow...
 
[Deleted]  
stranger:
above the red rectangle is a number and below that is the composition, am I right?
[Deleted]  
pako:
What the hell do I need that zip for?

How do I know how you're parsing it? There's information for all occasions and all kinds of requests to the server.

Just click on the link and check it. All figures are right at your fingertips:

http://www.cmegroup.com/CmeWS/mvc/Settlements/Options/Settlements//60/OOF?tradeDate=01/09/2015&monthYear=ZCF15&strategy=DEFAULT&pageSize=50&_=0

 
_new-rena:

How do I know how you're parsing it? There's information for all occasions and all kinds of requests to the server.

click on the link and check it (from the zip).

http://www.cmegroup.com/CmeWS/mvc/Settlements/Options/Settlements//60/OOF?tradeDate=01/09/2015&monthYear=ZCF15&strategy=DEFAULT&pageSize=50&_=0

C:It's very hard to find a black cat in a dark room, especially if it's not there
Source:http://www.aphorisme.ru/comments/7597/?q=967&a=7597

Очень трудно найти в тёмной комнате чёрную кошку, особенно, если её там нет! Конфуций, обсуждения или комментарии афоризма, цитаты и высказывания. Оставить свой взгляд на крылатую фразу и изречение :: Aphorisme.ru
Очень трудно найти в тёмной комнате чёрную кошку, особенно, если её там нет! Конфуций, обсуждения или комментарии афоризма, цитаты и высказывания. Оставить свой взгляд на крылатую фразу и изречение :: Aphorisme.ru
  • www.aphorisme.ru
комментарии к афоризму, цитате и крылатой фразе автора Конфуций: Очень трудно найти в тёмной комнате чёрную кошку, особенно, если её там нет!
[Deleted]  
pako:

why do I need your GET or POST or BOOM-BOOM

if I get this from the request

of course. the numbers are there and gut on that.
[Deleted]  
pako:

From this, you still need to select the necessary data, format it in the right format for the bot, and put it on the chart

But who needs it?

I have a different programming language. it's parsed like two fingers...

and look at Strange, how and what to count... I've tried it, it seems he's wedged in a 10 for nothing...

1...135136137138139140141142143144145146147148149...2119
New comment