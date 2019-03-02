FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 142
last week's talk was that the closer you get to your goal, the bigger the bonus.
Yep, that's what I was talking about.)
Yeah, and pako was laughing)))) he couldn't understand that the bonus was cumulative.
Cumulative what? The closer the price is to the execution level, the higher the premium, what does the aggregate have to do with it? And why was Paco laughing, maybe he was crying)))
What the hell do I need that zip for?
How do I know how you're parsing it? There's information for all occasions and all kinds of requests to the server.
Just click on the link and check it. All figures are right at your fingertips:
http://www.cmegroup.com/CmeWS/mvc/Settlements/Options/Settlements//60/OOF?tradeDate=01/09/2015&monthYear=ZCF15&strategy=DEFAULT&pageSize=50&_=0
How do I know how you're parsing it? There's information for all occasions and all kinds of requests to the server.
click on the link and check it (from the zip).
why do I need your GET or POST or BOOM-BOOM
if I get this from the request
From this, you still need to select the necessary data, format it in the right format for the bot, and put it on the chart
But who needs it?
I have a different programming language. it's parsed like two fingers...
and look at Strange, how and what to count... I've tried it, it seems he's wedged in a 10 for nothing...