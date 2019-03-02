FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1362
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
No sales for Monday on the pound )))
Here is my forecast, until Wednesday! Euro will go up to 0905, probably by Tuesday evening, then it will be wobbling, between 0880-0980, and by Thursday it will be different forecast
Here's my prediction, until Wednesday! The Euro will move up to 0905, probably will reach this level by the evening of Tuesday, after that it will swing between 0880-0980 and the forecast will be different for Thursday
But we have to fix the price above 1.0880 and then 1.0905, if you look at the week, there is an assumption that we may turn around and go a little bit lower, but the general trend is directed to the growth, though lately it is obvious swings...
P.s. Exclusively my personal opinion, not binding anyone.
No, I'm not stretching anything.
Just working on the rebound from these levels.
Fibo levels are from the category of "depth-finding syndrome".
Might as well see some sort of "level" for any numerical value.
This is my opinion, I do not claim to be absolute.
For me, the key phrase in evaluating the strategies of others is: "You may use your wife's monthly cycle or the Moon's phases, as long as you are in profit".
Hmm, it is logical, if you have passed the resistance line it means you will sooner or later reach the next one. But how do you determine the entry point?
Again, based on Equity, if I have a small deposit initially and enter 1:10 on the shoulder, the risk increases greatly, and for me it is extremely important to hit the trend accurately.
Hmm, it's logical, if you pass a resistance line, sooner or later you will come to the next one, that's what I'm based on as well. But how do you determine the entry point?
Again, based on equity, if I have a small deposit initially and enter 1:10 on the shoulder, the risk increases greatly, and for me it is extremely important to hit the trend accurately.
No one will say that for sure. To be clear, they won't, not because they don't know, but because they won't).
Hmm, it's logical, if you pass a resistance line, sooner or later you will come to the next one, that's what I'm based on as well. But how do you determine the entry point?
Again, based on equity, if I have a small initial deposit and enter 1:10 on the shoulder, the risk increases greatly, and for me it is extremely important to hit the trend accurately.
It's actually a tricky question.
I just find on the history levels from which the price pushed back or where the price had to exert effort to overcome them. The effort is either a "gap" or an increased traded volume at that level - i.e. to overcome the resistance level the "bulls" had to buy the "bears'" limits.
But that's it in a nutshell. In reality, it's more complicated than that and over time you need to train your nose to see such levels.
For example, here's a 2 minute look at the audi and roughly such a drawing:
There are support and resistance levels from which you can optimally open trades. It is not necessarily a good idea to open a trade when the price approaches these zones. But you can at least adequately place a stop at these zones.
No one will say so exactly. To be clear, no one will, not because they don't know, but because they won't tell.)
What's the point, even if he does? What difference would it make?
Well, here you are posting your thoughts based on options. Do you think someone will steal your thoughts if they don't understand it and don't need it?
For example, I "stole" your thoughts when I just got acquainted with Forex. I got into the BSA and I stayed there.
I do not care about options)).
No one can tell you that for sure. Let me clarify, will not say, not because he does not know, but because he does not).
Strange, throw the newcomer a copy of the Matroskin Bible. I still have it on my old laptop in Nenka.
Maybe it'll help the needy get results.