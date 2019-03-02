FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 818

New comment
[Deleted]  

Good afternoon ...

My two cents ...The pound needs to change its tilt angle . Either it will be tilted itself

 
Zarushka is alive! )
[Deleted]  
minute foot... watching...
 
Myth63:
minute foot... watch...

Bollocks!

The whole song around the Carney show "Inflation Report", or who's quicker to raise rates)

[Deleted]  
bamboozle =)
[Deleted]  
Can anyone see how things are going on the cada*? I'm looking for a quote on niia and can't get it out
 
azfaraon:
Can anyone see what's going on with the bonds on the cada*? I'm looking at a quote I can't get out of it
i'm looking to buy from the current 80p... this is not for ninzi))
 

some kind of a dull bazaar...


[Deleted]  
Lesorub:

some kind of a dull bazaar...


everything flies as it should=) the dullness is where the channels are punctured=)
 
Myth63:
everything's flying as it should be=) the doldrums are where the channels are breached=)

The Audi races, the quid races, yes...

but everything's in the middle

caddy and zar (soon) here on the levels

1...811812813814815816817818819820821822823824825...2119
New comment