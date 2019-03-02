FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 395

stranger:

I wonder what PPZ means ?

Pipez ? )))

 
Ishim:
I don't think you have anything else, apart from the screens of course!
So you don't have any more, you didn't pull the eura, did you? ))))))))))))))))))
 
tol64:

Somewhere like this)))

Place to refill on trend)))))))))

 
The eurik should be covered now by the bai. Your opinion?
 
Alexey:
Ask about the Euro Teacher and the Professor)
 
Bicus:

usdcad has been a pain in the ass. For the second time today it almost knocked out my sell-pyramid, which it built so diligently yesterday.

It looks like it doesn't want to go down.

love the thrill...? no talk of selling there yet, just a pip...


 

Eh... My pyramid was knocked out. Ended up with only 8 points, and it was over 200. That's a shame. Impossible not to get drunk.

)))

SEVER11:

love the thrill?... there's no talk of selling there yet, just the pips...


if we lose 1.25 we go in with double the shorts...
 
Ishim:
Based on the daily range, it follows that two daily ranges in minus is a strain.

Why not stop at -2*atr(D1,5)/item and on the flip side enter the market by a pendentive - without a drawdown.

I don't think so, and in general, the gross market is trending. You've been pounding the keyboard for nothing, I'm sorry.

 
costy_:

I don't think so, and in general, the gross market is trending. everyone knows this a long time ago.

I don't know where the EUR is going to go. (I will not make predictions - the time and place are wrong).
