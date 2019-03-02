FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1343

Ishim:
I haven't invested anywhere yet - these pams are theoretically a test. Did everyone sell the eu for a pullback? 1.075 - 1.06 !

Are a pullback and a bounce not the same thing?

FOMC members will soon be talking about it, I wonder what their opinion is?

 
HE doesn't know them, they are not from Voronezh))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
 
Different! a pullback is a pullback and a bounce comes right after a pullback when you get caught in the act
stranger:
he doesn't know them, they are not from Voronezh))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
yeahaah, need, need Ishim to get into politics and live on kickbacks)))) no argument, there may be bounces too. there will be a difference...
 
stranger:
Only dickheads like you. The normal ones bought or will buy on a pullback to 0950-10.
We'll be there and we'll be there to see - while we're here.
 
Ishim:
we'll be there we'll be there watching - while we're here.
That's all you'll be looking at, because you're stupid.
 
_new-rena:
yes, yes, we need, we need Ishim to get into politics and live on kickbacks)))) no arguments, there may be bounces too. one will see the difference there... !!!
 
stranger:
HE does not know them, they are not from Voronezh))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))

From Lizyukova Street. )))

 
tol64:
From Lizyukova Street. )))
! It's raining! )))
 
tol64:

From Lizyukova Street. )))

How do you know? )))))))))))))) He lives there))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
