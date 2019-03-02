FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1343
I haven't invested anywhere yet - these pams are theoretically a test. Did everyone sell the eu for a pullback? 1.075 - 1.06 !
Are a pullback and a bounce not the same thing?
FOMC members will soon be talking about it, I wonder what their opinion is?
he doesn't know them, they are not from Voronezh))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
Only dickheads like you. The normal ones bought or will buy on a pullback to 0950-10.
we'll be there we'll be there watching - while we're here.
yes, yes, we need, we need Ishim to get into politics and live on kickbacks)))) no arguments, there may be bounces too. one will see the difference there... !!!
