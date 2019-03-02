FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 242

stranger:
I would like to hear it.

The conclusion I have already voiced is that there is a corridor and there are missiles from its borders to the middle.

A more accurate calculation of the corridor's borders is done using the current quarter's strike prices, taking into account premiums, as described here:

http://ruforum.mt5.com/threads/1158-metodika-analiza-tekushchey-rinochnoy-situatsii-na-osnove-otchetov-sme

Методика анализа текущей рыночной ситуации на основе отчетов СМЕ
  • 2010.06.12
  • mameshev
  • www.forexdengi.com
Движение рыночных цен определяется не субъективными волнами Эллиота, линиями Ганна и уровнями Фибоначчи, не техническими индикаторами. Движение биржевых цен определяет фундаментальный закон спроса и предложения. Сколь ни банальным может показаться это утверждение, однако уровни спроса и предложения определяют цену. Цена является производным...
 
Good day to you all. Who thinks about oil? Is it still worth entering to sell?
 
How it? I naively thought that a strike is a strike - wherever it is, that's where it will be. But how can it be quarterly...
I mean, it's January. Now we're looking at January, February, March - strikes and bonuses together.
 
_new-rena:
The casino charges the quota for the quarter and calls it a futures (???? - I don't know).
So you see the problem here, option contracts are monthly ...
Even though the contracts are monthly, they'll work out in three if the puts and calls hold out. if they don't - the casino's in ecstasy.
 
well and there ...
Refined boundary at 1.1350 )))
On March, my boundary is pointing upwards. )))

Renchik thanks !
Don't get too excited. consider it a test for now.
 
d.orlov:
Good day to you all. Who thinks about oil? Is it still worth entering to sell?
Hi there!
I don't look at this one.
Thank you!
 
_new-rena:
don't get too excited. think of it as a test.
the test has already been passed when we were at 1.39 )))
