I would like to hear it.
The conclusion I have already voiced is that there is a corridor and there are missiles from its borders to the middle.
A more accurate calculation of the corridor's borders is done using the current quarter's strike prices, taking into account premiums, as described here:
http://ruforum.mt5.com/threads/1158-metodika-analiza-tekushchey-rinochnoy-situatsii-na-osnove-otchetov-sme
How's that? I naively thought a strike was a strike, where it was, where it would be. And how can it also be a quarterly...
The casino charges the quota for the quarter and calls it a futures (???? - I don't know).
So you see the problem here, the option contracts are monthly ...
Refined boundary at 1.1350 )))
On March, my boundary is pointing upwards. )))
Renchik thanks !
well and there ...
Thanks Renchik !
Good day to you all. Who thinks about oil? Is it still worth entering to sell?
I don't look at this one.
Thank you!
don't get too excited. think of it as a test.