Well, the euro is decided. Let's sell for now.
you're not the only one who thinks so)
I told you a long time ago to sell until it gets to 0.8410
And myself, I got into buying for something. Now I'm sitting here wondering why.
Yeah, down))), who has extra money, welcome to the rides, today the nonki
No need for the legs, we have to go back up.
If they start to close long positions on the quid before the new moon, it may move up a bit, there is a chance to close in a small profit.
I don't count on it, but a new low is a possibility
bought gold?)))
Yesterday!
I prefer to go further into deficit, I cannot afford a small profit, I will catch better at the next peak, we will go on the martin.
If you have a rubber deposit, then yes, but it is easier to make money on the fall of the eu
The eu is at parity and there are no options.
You'd better think about where to sell it and for how long.