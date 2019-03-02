FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 729

wild_hedgehog:

not so much yet.

there's a harrier crawling somewhere, has anyone looked to sell?

Era's at 1319 to 1450
 
Lesorub:
half an hour before the news
 
wild_hedgehog:
whatever, levels...
 
azfaraon:
Can you explain it in terms of your method? What was the reason?
no talking ((((, the method is familiar! - Take a screenshot! - And troll the forum.
 
the euro pound at the petrol station is rocket science!
 
Ishim:
no talking ((((, the method is familiar! - Get a screenshot! - and post it on the forum to troll.

I hadn't noticed that question. The reason is always the same, to load up suckers like the Teacher with sales and then screw them)

Otherwise where will the money come from? Only in Sensei's pocket)))))

 
stranger:

so they are different people? or is it lok? one question why "and then" is it different later? (or is it the wrong later)?

You go against Batiushka's prediction and in 10 min you are in the black or at least boo. (that's the method for you !)

 
stranger:
Starce treat me to some of your trading material, if not for everyone. Thanks.
 
Ishim:

so are they different people ? or is it locke ? one question why is "and then" a different then ? (or is it the wrong later)?

You go against Batiushka's prediction and in 10 min you are in the black or at least boo. (that's the method for you !)

http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/
stranger:
http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/
thank you! (if you wish, I can personally arrange a preferential offer for you )
