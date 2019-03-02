FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 483
That was HIS name at the time of HIS previous reincarnation.
The old man and I were very young and regarded HIM as a mere mortal.
Then HE died, but HIS soul was reborn with a new name...
Yes, I remember when my beard was not yet grey and HE was not as old as he is now, he liked to throw himself under tanks, reverse trends with 0.1 lot and spit on stops... The account lasted a month at the most.
Now he has grown old and became more cautious; he attracts investors very slowly, with 0,01 lot and with stops, the account lasts for a year, and it is boring, there is no fire. Eh, there was a time ...
And remember his first PAMM with five fat investors?
That was a show, a real art...
Yeah, we sat there like children, with our eyes and mouths open, listening to HIM ... He taught us a lot...
May HIS PAMM not be exhausted ....
What's there to talk to them about? Empty trolls (
yes yes - it's time to stop with the trolls. !
the eu seems to be going up, it can't sleep)
Read so little....
Lumberjack truth all day on the euro. Speculator - kudos for the progress. Tol64 - throw your product in the furnace, the signal on the CME should be 100%, the picture is not the same.
Personally, yesterday I sold the eurik first, then I bought it, last night I sold it and I am still salting - everything is as it was...