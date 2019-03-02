FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 950
I'm telling you, it's cloudy, I have no levels on it, no clear directions, it feels like it's gone under the water...
I don't think the canadian's doing much... I'm waiting, I'm waiting.
Wait until the level of 1.2650 is still far away, but it's beckoning...
and who is in the buy on the boksocad is already in the profit, not bad))
Motherfuckers, my money's on the line.
for the last time. has everyone bought gold?
they'll slap down the people who bought it, the target level for purchase is 1180.
wait for the target level!
Thank you
I'll do it myself, then.
Have a safe flight.
You bastards, my grandmothers.
