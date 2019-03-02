FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 950

chepikds:

I'm telling you, it's cloudy, I have no levels on it, no clear directions, it feels like it's gone under the water...

I don't think the canadian's doing much... I'm waiting, I'm waiting.

Wait until the level of 1.2650 is still far away, but it's beckoning...

and who is in the buy on the boksocad is already in the profit, not bad))

 
Spekul:

You bastards, my money's on the line.
 
chepikds:
Motherfuckers, my money's on the line.
Yeah, well, they're basically buying back the warrants of those who sell.
 
I'll ask you one last time. Did you buy all the gold?
 
They're slapping away those who bought it, the target level for buying is 1180
 
Well, I'll do it myself.
 
wait for the target level!
 
Thank you

Have a safe flight.

 
Join in, don't just sit on the side of the road
 
No, not all! Why the rush to buy?
