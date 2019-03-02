FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1068

New comment
 
lactone:
What's the story, at least tell me the title. I ain't got nothing better to do. I'd like to read it tonight.
It's for Eidler, I can't remember the reference.
[Deleted]  
chepikds:
Stop drinking, you'll end up in trouble...
I drank only once this year - at the beginning of February and i did not sell the loonie or buy the euR (in real money), and you?
[Deleted]  
stranger:
So it's to Eidler, I don't remember the reference anymore.
I suspect that Eidler has read Nobel laureates in the field of forex. If so, I didn't believe them.
 
stranger:
So it's to Eidler, I don't remember the reference anymore.
So he wrote afterwards that it was all bullshit))
 
Interesting behaviour today: eurgbp! 3 times updated the high before the reversal, and it's happening more and more often...
 
_new-rena:
I suspect that Idler has read the nobel forex laureates. If so, I didn't believe them.

Hello!

what's up with the arbitrage?

 
_new-rena:
I've only had one drink this year - at the beginning of February and I haven't sold the loon or bought the eur (in real money), and you?
I've had a lot, I can't remember everything... Well, cheers, I wish you all the same!
[Deleted]  
lactone:

Hello!

what's up with the arbitrage?

waiting for them to forget, then you'll remember.
[Deleted]  
chepikds:
I can't remember everything... Well, cheers, that's what I wish for all of you!

ok


 
_new-rena:
waiting for them to forget, then you'll remember.
I don't get it.
1...106110621063106410651066106710681069107010711072107310741075...2119
New comment