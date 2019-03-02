FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1068
What's the story, at least tell me the title. I ain't got nothing better to do. I'd like to read it tonight.
Stop drinking, you'll end up in trouble...
So it's to Eidler, I don't remember the reference anymore.
I suspect that Idler has read the nobel forex laureates. If so, I didn't believe them.
Hello!
what's up with the arbitrage?
I've only had one drink this year - at the beginning of February and I haven't sold the loon or bought the eur (in real money), and you?
Hello!
what's up with the arbitrage?
I can't remember everything... Well, cheers, that's what I wish for all of you!
ok
waiting for them to forget, then you'll remember.