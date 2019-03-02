FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 846

New comment
 
21april:

It was, and the 'dragon' flew)

I trade the pound, not the dollar index. So I don't really care where it flies.
 
By the way Professor, the delta won't do anything, in all the time the pound has risen it has only been positive the day before yesterday. Positions, just them, where they are gaining, when and when they will discount.
 
stranger:
If it's not clear about the pound 1.50-1.57, I don't know how else to write. Or what comments?
on the drawdown of the monitoring account? or not ? (i'm dumb - of course there will be no drawdown!)
 
Ishim:
Well, the drawdown monitor account ? or will not? (i'm dumb - of course there won't be a drawdown !)

I will not write any comments, just a link and that's it.

Monitoring will be on myfx

Maybe not. This week, real.

Pips, major bai's are hanging.

[Deleted]  
It's chaos. The market is waking up)))) Selling, buying (euros)... What the hell...
 
stranger:

I will not write any comments, just a link and that's it.

Monitoring will be on myfx

Maybe not. This week, real.

Pips, the major bai's are hovering.

[Deleted]  
stranger:
By the way Professor, the delta won't do anything, in all the time the pound has risen it has only been positive the day before yesterday. Posies, just them, where they are gaining when and when they will discount.
looks like he's gone ("hard" - not responding at all...)
 

to sell a little pound:


 
Lesorub:

to sell a little bit of the pound:


The wise man is watching! )
 
21april:
Wise man watching! )

(Fuck watching clowns)

Gone until late April/early May.

1...839840841842843844845846847848849850851852853...2119
New comment