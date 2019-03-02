FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 846
It was, and the 'dragon' flew)
If it's not clear about the pound 1.50-1.57, I don't know how else to write. Or what comments?
Well, the drawdown monitor account ? or will not? (i'm dumb - of course there won't be a drawdown !)
I will not write any comments, just a link and that's it.
Monitoring will be on myfx
Maybe not. This week, real.
Pips, major bai's are hanging.
Maybe not. This week, real.
Pips, the major bai's are hovering.
By the way Professor, the delta won't do anything, in all the time the pound has risen it has only been positive the day before yesterday. Posies, just them, where they are gaining when and when they will discount.
to sell a little pound:
to sell a little bit of the pound:
Wise man watching! )
(Fuck watching clowns)
Gone until late April/early May.