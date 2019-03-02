FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1409
If it is not a big secret, what was the criterion that decided to go up?)
Testing a new hypothesis, forecast in the morning, result in the evening
pure crowd psychology, second week working so far...
Yesterday there was a breakdown and I closed at zero.
I'm just kidding, turn to page 1406 if you're not too lazy)))
I hope the article doesn't offend)))
Thanks !
What's to be offended by ? Explain.
Thanks !
Tuma, where did you find such a pretty cup?
his prediction of the euro falling by 1pm failed, I joked that it was time to buy...
So ,
your forecasts are multidirectional?
According to your forecast only now we have to sell ?
Thank you !"
On my system I will close in the evening and bought all pairs against the dollar in the morning
Thank you too!
Thank you!
In short, when the high starts to curl, that's where the movement changes. But we need to filter it with something else.
Thank you !
This is what the forecaster is drawing.)
In short, when the high starts to curl, it's the place to change the movement. But we need to filter it with something else.
I have tried to do Fourier transformations but I was not very impressed with them.