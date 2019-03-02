FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1409

Ishim: I'm a long way from you - where's 100% per day, no more than 1.5-2 - testing on ))))))))))
I am testing too. I like it so far) The main thing is to make a forecast without thinking back - the signal is cooler....
 
neyron:
If it is not a big secret, what was the criterion that decided to go up?)

Testing a new hypothesis, forecast in the morning, result in the evening

pure crowd psychology, second week working so far...

Yesterday there was a breakdown and I closed at zero.

 
Olegts:

I'm just kidding, turn to page 1406 if you're not too lazy)))

I hope the article doesn't offend)))

Why would Article be offended? Explain .

Thanks !
 
tuma88:
What's to be offended by ? Explain.

Thanks !
his prediction of the eu falling by 13.00 did not come true, I joked that it was time to buy ....
 
_new-rena:
Tuma, where did you find such a pretty cup?
 
Olegts:
his prediction of the euro falling by 1pm failed, I joked that it was time to buy...

So..,
your forecasts are multidirectional?
According to your forecast only now is the time to sell ?

Thank you !"
tuma88:
Thank you!
 
tuma88:

So ,
your forecasts are multidirectional?
According to your forecast only now we have to sell ?

Thank you !"

On my system I will close in the evening and bought all pairs against the dollar in the morning

Thank you too!

 
_new-rena:
Thank you!
This is what the forecaster is drawing )
In short, when the high starts to curl, that's where the movement changes. But we need to filter it with something else.
Thank you !

 
tuma88:
This is what the forecaster is drawing.)
In short, when the high starts to curl, it's the place to change the movement. But we need to filter it with something else.
I have tried to do Fourier transformations but I was not very impressed with them.

I tried to do Fourier-based EAs, the optimization was not impressive, maybe I missed something)))
