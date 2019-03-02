FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 361
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
so the predictions on the levels... well, how can I tell you? I hope you understand...
Tell me, what is the reason for your daily huge brain strain on various aspects? )))
nothing anymore.
I like to solve complex problems. forex is one of them... the solution has been found in 8 years.
I now know everything about forex.
Tell me, what is the reason for your huge daily brain strain on various aspects? )))
nothing anymore.
I like to solve complex problems. forex is one of them... the solution has been found in 8 years.
May I enquire about the solution to what? )))
You decided to troll after all?)))
where the quote comes from, how it is derived and that it cannot be predicted by any programme or in any way. all forecast coincidences are mere coincidences.
But isn't the quote a direct consequence of the price discreteness? )))
If you sell, it will go up and vice versa. so trade))))) Once you get into the flow and hello Kolyan!
I will personally trade, but without a price chart.
If you sell, it will go up and vice versa. so trade))))) Once you get into the flow and hello Kolyan!
I personally will trade, but without the price chart.
Isn't quotation a direct consequence of price discreteness? )))