wild_hedgehog:
yes just everyone has expressed an opinion on the stops
There is something wrong with the euro )))) Guru used to put a 100 pips stop ))))
 
3 strokes in buy lemit, how can I argue about anything else ((
 
stranger:

Yep, 30 in and 15 out, who knew that so much dough would fall on the ball, 99% died there))))

The teacher bought the eu and sold the boksoyen, I got a bad feeling about this... not good

Yes, in one afternoon session they closed the whole year corridor, a first time for me.

Nice going...

 

Oh, that's harsh.

 
stranger:

Oh, that's harsh.

I agree... Good thing I didn't go in by a franc... :-)))
 
zoritch:
I agree... Good thing I didn't go in on a franc... :-)))
Yeah better buy it in the morning and deplete it immediately, or else it will be depleting for another six months))))
 

in my spare time I have started making ashberry preserves

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TA99gLHMKQ0

this is part 1,2,3,4

stranger:
Yeah better buy it in the morning and immediately deplete it, or else it will be depleting for another six months))))

There won't be any six months, not even two months. 0.96 in the next 2 weeks, and we'll already be pounding there. And in half a year there will be nowhere to go in the chif.

By the way, a good place (30-40pp lower) to buy the yen and the euro yen if you are itching for it

 
artikul:
see p.s.
 

So, let's go to the Jews today by 1.15.)

What does the teacher have to say about that?

