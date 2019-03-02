FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 220
yes just everyone has expressed an opinion on the stops
Yep, 30 in and 15 out, who knew that so much dough would fall on the ball, 99% died there))))
The teacher bought the eu and sold the boksoyen, I got a bad feeling about this... not good
Yes, in one afternoon session they closed the whole year corridor, a first time for me.
Nice going...
Oh, that's harsh.
I agree... Good thing I didn't go in on a franc... :-)))
in my spare time I have started making ashberry preserves
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TA99gLHMKQ0
this is part 1,2,3,4
Yeah better buy it in the morning and immediately deplete it, or else it will be depleting for another six months))))
There won't be any six months, not even two months. 0.96 in the next 2 weeks, and we'll already be pounding there. And in half a year there will be nowhere to go in the chif.
By the way, a good place (30-40pp lower) to buy the yen and the euro yen if you are itching for it
So, let's go to the Jews today by 1.15.)
What does the teacher have to say about that?