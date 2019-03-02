FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 537

New comment
 
Globtroter:
If you prefer, where shall we go?
Your opinion is important.

Actually the gold expert Eidler, but he's banned, he can tell you a lot if he wants to.

 
Myth63:

But it shows well on the flat =) it is of course weaker without a definite add-on but still =) for intraday and short term it's good enough =)

I`m kidding, you`ll put it out, they`ll look at it, spin it, say it`s rubbish and throw it away))))
 
stranger:
What did Idler tell you? Don't catch fleas!!!
He wrote you that there is a war going on, nothing has changed in Europe yet...
[Deleted]  
Alexey:
The arrows say look here, but they don't tell you anything yet. there are some zones but they don't tell you anything either.
no =) they recommend to open a pose in the direction indicated by the arrow =)
 
Myth63:
No =) they recommend opening the pose in the direction indicated by the arrow=)
I see then, but what are they saying?
 

Ilya, it does not take much intelligence, all these sticks will be closed, and quickly, buy quietly and look less fleas on dead dogs, especially HE gave his blessing))))

 
Globtroter:
I have been trading gold for a number of years. I know how dangerous it is to enter not on a pullback .
Also, you should not play with volumes (add not in time, open with a large lot)...
If there is a pullback even lower, it will not last long.
To successfully pass the drawdown, you need a small lot.
One should not be greedy here, because any smallest position in terms of volume, when the market moves in the right direction, will bring significant profit.
The trader will be rewarded for his self-control.
I myself rarely enter in gold, but I regularly observe it, all is correct, because it is on the hairpin formed more profitable entries, tested on personal experience
 
Lesorub:
He wrote you that a war is going on, nothing has changed in Europe so far...
I'd tell you what's next, but I'll get banned
[Deleted]  
Alexey:
Then I understand, but what are the areas talking about?

The signal is the essence of the signal, my new system of short-term trading is based on them and they are applied manually=)

By the way, people have said that my deposit is rubber=) I've cut it down to minimum values and use it to do some trading.

Торговые сигналы для MetaTrader 4: WeekChannel
Торговые сигналы для MetaTrader 4: WeekChannel
  • 20.00 USD
  • 2015.02.01
  • Roman Busarov
  • www.mql5.com
Торговый Сигнал WeekChannel для MetaTrader 4: копирование сделок, мониторинг счета, автоматическое исполнение сигналов и социальный трейдинг
 
Myth63:

areas=) these are the very essence of the signal, my new short-term trading system is based on them and they are applied manually=)

It's not even short term, it's fleaish)
1...530531532533534535536537538539540541542543544...2119
New comment