FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 537
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
If you prefer, where shall we go?
Your opinion is important.
Actually the gold expert Eidler, but he's banned, he can tell you a lot if he wants to.
But it shows well on the flat =) it is of course weaker without a definite add-on but still =) for intraday and short term it's good enough =)
What did Idler tell you? Don't catch fleas!!!
The arrows say look here, but they don't tell you anything yet. there are some zones but they don't tell you anything either.
No =) they recommend opening the pose in the direction indicated by the arrow=)
Ilya, it does not take much intelligence, all these sticks will be closed, and quickly, buy quietly and look less fleas on dead dogs, especially HE gave his blessing))))
I have been trading gold for a number of years. I know how dangerous it is to enter not on a pullback .
Also, you should not play with volumes (add not in time, open with a large lot)...
If there is a pullback even lower, it will not last long.
To successfully pass the drawdown, you need a small lot.
One should not be greedy here, because any smallest position in terms of volume, when the market moves in the right direction, will bring significant profit.
The trader will be rewarded for his self-control.
He wrote you that a war is going on, nothing has changed in Europe so far...
Then I understand, but what are the areas talking about?
The signal is the essence of the signal, my new system of short-term trading is based on them and they are applied manually=)
By the way, people have said that my deposit is rubber=) I've cut it down to minimum values and use it to do some trading.
areas=) these are the very essence of the signal, my new short-term trading system is based on them and they are applied manually=)