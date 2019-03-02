FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 292
absolutely right. the loop will not bring any joy, except temporarily and not from the whole ring.... A lock is a lock.
For a pair of AUD/USD as I previously supposed fifth wave began green level at a detailed analysis of the junior wave levels, we see the formation of the impulse blue level, which is formed the third wave, where the fourth wave of a brown level, taking a triangle shape, and began a rapid fifth wave, after which a correction to the fourth wave of the blue level assumed completion of the third wave to achieve the fibo level of 300% of the first wave of the brown level. I keep two trades, put a general stop lossless. The first trade is planned to finish the whole wave structure of the fifth wave of a green level and the second trade will open on current profit at the end of the third wave. After the formation of the fourth wave of the blue level, I plan to open an additional trade.
If such TA brings mostly profits, then there is nothing wrong with it. However, my strategy is built on buying volumes and selling volumes using the mathematical analysis of a reversal or continuation of price movement in an established direction. As I recently start trading almost from scratch every new year, my audi trading will not start soon. Thus I do not have my own forecast and analysis for this pair.
Right now we may see a flat reversal with the swing of 160 pips, which will increase the AUDUSD pair with the target to the nearest flat - 0.874:
Those selling for the dollar majors are hopefully behaving broadly similarly, while those buying are the opposite.
I almost choked on a sandwich ))))
When you've been swimming in waves for two years, you'll be able to solve more puzzles. For me personally this is the most realistic forex strategy as it is formalized, if you have seen one impulse movement on a major wave level, it means there are many small movements on minor wave levels and until the nesting doll is completed it will not stop and this gives a big advantage for traders. Of course, I admit that this strategy is difficult to understand, but after I understand the logic of price movements the open trades are not so psychologically stressful. I am at the very beginning of a long way in trading. I'm ahead of the curve, I lack discipline to see and understand where the market is going, I need to know how to trade and I continue to work on myself.
Does this mean we're going upstairs?