mmmoguschiy:
Who's going to jail? :-D
They have been and are being put in jail and fined by banks (google it - I don't trade on the stock exchange).
 
The pictures are similar, only on the stock exchange there is liability for price manipulation. (up to and including criminal charges)

What are they making money off of?

Teacher, you are my idol, you are beyond competition))))

Your wisdom knows no bounds))))

 
So if you think so, why are you trading? Where's the logic in that? Or, I'm afraid of my hunch, maybe you are a sadomasochist, Master?
I'm afraid he is an artist :-D
 
I'm afraid he's an artist :-D
No, he really trades, he just can't get his head around the fact that a price chart is not enough for trading.
 
No, he really trades, he just can't get his head around the fact that a price chart is not enough for trading.
a real picture trader?
 
a real art dealer?
Why, he's got a pamm, too, and not the first.
 
Why, he has a PAM, and not the first.
Well, it's understandable - he drew it and played it himself :-D
 
Myth63:
Hi, how long to buy a Caddy?
 
Hey, how long you think you'll be buying a Caddy?
I wouldn't be in such a hurry.
 
I wouldn't be in such a hurry.
Ah, I bought 1.2407 late.
