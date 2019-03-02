FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1014

Eh... Myth has closed down the monitoring. Apparently it's not good. It's a pity...
Bicus:
I don't think it was his "combat" system (it won't show). He wrote in the beginning - to check the work he'd done... and you just jumped in.
 
stranger:
So you draw nothing, a line on the chart and think what you like)))

so don't care about the dashes...


 
Bicus:
Maybe the third will be more successful, after all, you have experience...

Lesorub:

so don't give a damn about the lines...


but you've got the right drawing, or rather the one with the "V" in it. What are the numbers now, can you tell me? ("check your watch" would be nice).
 
_new-rena:
I don't think it was his "combat" system (it won't show). He wrote in the beginning - to check the work he'd done... and you jumped all over him.
????
chepikds:
Maybe the third will be more successful, after all, have experience under their belt ...

hehe =) what a mess I made =)))

when you switch lots from another account remained (= instead of 0.01-0.05 sandal accidentally 0.4 and 0.6 ptz I screwed up =) have to withdraw to a separate terminal ... hehe sucker =)

 
Myth, the risks were too high, he should not be allowed near the terminal at all, or beat him with a stick as soon as his hand reached out to open more orders, they say it's an effective method! Paukas seems to cure it... And it is not expensive...
Bicus:
????
If it doesn't show a normal score, think about it - what's the point?
 
Myth63:

hehe =) what a mess I made =)))

when you switch lots from another account remained (= instead of 0.01-0.05 sandal accidentally 0.4 and 0.6 ptz I screwed up =) have to withdraw to a separate terminal ... hehe sucker =)

