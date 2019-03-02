FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 804
I don't get it, I've got a pound 55 with a gap... ugh, glitches))
the pound never went down for long - zap, zap, zap ))))
Teacher, go on about the discs, burn)))))
you're only a spoilsport (((
Come on, let's have a laugh))))
not me ((((
103
Thanks, but I don't know how to do it yet.
Why? 40-50 pips is enough, go in and take 50 pips.
So show me every day 40-50 pips, you can post factum, and if you also explain how and why, I'll wear slippers after you)))
So show me 40-50 pips every day, you can post-facto, and if you explain how and why, I'll be wearing slippers for you)))