FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 804

wild_hedgehog:
I don't get it, I've got a pound 55 with a gap... ugh, glitches))
1.5509
 
Ishim:
the pound never went down for long - zap, zap, zap ))))

Teacher, go on about the discs, burn)))))

 
stranger:
you're only a spoilsport (((
 
Ishim:
Come on, let's have a laugh))))

 
stranger:

not me ((((
 
Ishim:
No, how can I, you just tell me something serious))))
 
Myth63:
103
Thank you, but I don't know how to do that yet.
 
senat999:
Why? 40-50 pips is enough, go in and get 50 pips.
 
Ishim:
So show me every day 40-50 pips, you can post factum, and if you also explain how and why, I'll wear slippers after you)))

 
stranger:

You're a long-term worker - you don't need it.
